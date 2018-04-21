North Korea to shut its nuclear test site today

North Korea has said that it will suspend nuclear and missile testing. The move has been welcomed by US President, Donald Trump. In a statement, North Korea said that it has suspended the nuclear and long-range missile tests and also plans to close its nuclear test site on Saturday.

The news was confirmed by North Korea's official Central News Agency. It also added that the country was making efforts to shift its national focus and also improve the economy.

It also vowed to actively engage with regional neighbours and the international community to secure peace in the Korean Peninsula and create an "optimal international environment" to build its economy.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

A separate meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated in May or June.

The North's decisions were made in a meeting of the ruling party's full Central Committee which had convened to discuss a "new stage" of policies.

