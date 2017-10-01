North Korea shows no interest in denuclearization talks: US

Washington, Oct 1: The United States State Department has said that although it has communications channels open with North Korea, the Pyongyang regime has shown no interest in pursuing talks on its nuclear and missile programmes.

"Despite assurances that the United States is not interested in promoting the collapse of the current regime, pursuing regime change, accelerating reunification of the peninsula or mobilizing forces north of the DMZ, North Korean officials have shown no indication that they are interested in or are ready for talks regarding denuclearization," department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters the US had been sending out feelers to see if North Korea was interested in dialogue.

Tillerson expressed hope for reducing tensions with North Korea, which is fast advancing toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.

