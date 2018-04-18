None other than Mallya know where Tipu’s sword is, London High Court told

None except Vijay Mallya know where the sword of Tipu Sultan is, the London High Court was told. The court is hearing arguments by a lawyer representing 13 Indian banks who Mallya owes about Rs 9,000 crore.

The lawyer said that the sword worth Rs 1.8 crore has vanished and none know where it has gone.

He gave away the rare sword in 2016 because his family told him it would bring him bad luck. The lawyer cited this example while trying to convince the court that the freeze order on Mallya's global assets should not be discharged.

Mallya had purchased the sword for Rs 1.5 crore at a private auction in 2004. He had brandished the sword while campaigning for the Janata Party while he was president.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day