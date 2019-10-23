  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA

    By Shreya
    |

    Washington, Oct 23: After Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the Vikram lander just a smidgeon away from the moon's surface, NASA has now said that they have found no evidence the lander in the images captured during a latest flyby of its Moon orbiter.

    The Vikram lander, which was a part of India's first attempt to land on the moon with the Chandrayaan 2 mission, appear to be incommunicado on the moon's surface after a failed 7 September crash landing.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter imaged the area of the targeted Chandrayaan-2 Vikram landing site on October 14 but did not observe any evidence of the lander," Noah Edward Petro, the Project Scientist for the LRO mission, told PTI in an exclusive email interaction.

    Petro said that the camera team carefully examined the images and employed the change detection technique -- using a ratio of an image from prior to the landing attempt to the one acquired on October 14.

    This approach, he said, is used for finding new meteorite impacts on the Moon that also helped locate the recent Beresheet lander.

    "It is possible that Vikram is located in a shadow or outside of the search area. Because of the low latitude, approximately 70 degrees south, the area is never completely free of shadows, John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist LRO Mission, told PTI.

    More CHANDRAYAAN 2 News

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan 2 nasa

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue