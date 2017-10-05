Pakistan's Director-General Inter-Services Public Relation Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday that there are no terrorist safe havens in Pakistan.

"There are no organised bases of any terrorist organisations in the country anymore."

After Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa's warning, Pakistan army said that it is ready for dialogue.

Responding to IAF Chief, Pakistan DG ISPR said that,"Threats from India are perpetual. We are a peaceful country and we do not want war with them, but we will defend ourselves fully and have the capability to do so."

Earlier today, Dhanoa said that his forces are capable of hitting nuclear sites across the border if another decision on a surgical strike is taken by the government.

