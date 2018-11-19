  • search

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over corruption charges: Report

    Tokyo, Nov 19: Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been arrested in a corruption case as his firm accused him of "significant acts of misconduct" and said it would seek to oust him.

    Japan's public broadcaster NHK and other media outlets said Ghosn had been arrested after being questioned by Japanese prosecutors for various improprieties including underreporting his income.

    Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn
    Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn

    In a statement, Nissan said it had been conducting a probe into Ghosn for several months after receiving a whistleblower report and had uncovered misconduct going back several years.

    The Tokyo prosecutor's office had no comment on the reports about Ghosn, who also heads an alliance of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. Nissan said it had launched an investigation into both Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly several months ago.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 17:55 [IST]
