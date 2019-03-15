'9 Indians missing, 2 injured’ in New Zealand mosque shooting

Christchurch, Mar 15: Nine Indian nationals or people of Indian origin were reported missing after attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left 49 people dead on Friday.

However, unconfirmed reports mentioned that at least one Indian was killed, two more injured and six reported missing in the wake of the terror attack.

The information which has not yet been confirmed by the Indian authorities was tweeted by Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president. He has requested Telangana CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao and the Ministry of External Affairs to make necessary arrangements for the distressed Khursheed family to visit New Zealand.

As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families — sanjiv kohli (@kohli_sanjiv) March 15, 2019

New Zealand Police confirmed said that there are 49 people dead in the attack, 41 people were killed in the Deans Ave mosque, with seven killed at the Linwood mosque. More than 20 were seriously wounded in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a "terrorist attack."

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow morning. An account believed to belong to one of the attackers featured a link to an 87-page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the attack as an "unprecedented act of violence" and called it "one of New Zealand's darkest days." Meanwhile, police have mobilized every national police resource to respond to the attack.

World leaders expressed condolences and condemnation Friday following the deadly attacks on mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, while Muslim leaders said the mass shooting was evidence of a rising tide of violent anti-Islam sentiment.