India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Nikki Haley resigns as US Ambassador to the UN, Trump accepts resignation

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Oct 9: Nikki Haley has resigned as the United States' Ambassador to the United Nations, said reports. US President Donald Trump has reportedly accepted Haley's resignation.

    The reason for resignation is not known yet. Haley has been Trump's one of the most prominent aides. Haley was confirmed as US envoy to the UN in January 2017.

    Nikki Haley
    Nikki Haley

    "Nikki Haley did an incredible job, she is leaving at the end of the year to take a break," reports quoted Trump as saying.

    A Reuters report quoted Haley as saying that she will not be running in 2020 and will campaign for Trump.

    Haley had been acting as the international face of the Trump administration.

    In April, she clashed with the White House when a Trump aide suggested she had prematurely announced a new round of sanctions against Russia, reported BBC.

    Haley served as the 116th Governor of South Carolina, and is a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina, and the second Indian-American, after Bobby Jindal, to serve as a governor in the United States.

    On November 23, 2016 the then President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Haley for Ambassador to the United Nations. On January 20, 2017, President Trump sent Haley's nomination to the United States Senate. It has been reported that President Trump initially offered Haley the position of Secretary of State, which she declined.

    Read more about:

    nikki haley united nations united states donald trump

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue