Nikki Haley resigns as US Ambassador to the UN, Trump accepts resignation

Washington, Oct 9: Nikki Haley has resigned as the United States' Ambassador to the United Nations, said reports. US President Donald Trump has reportedly accepted Haley's resignation.

The reason for resignation is not known yet. Haley has been Trump's one of the most prominent aides. Haley was confirmed as US envoy to the UN in January 2017.

"Nikki Haley did an incredible job, she is leaving at the end of the year to take a break," reports quoted Trump as saying.

A Reuters report quoted Haley as saying that she will not be running in 2020 and will campaign for Trump.

Haley had been acting as the international face of the Trump administration.

In April, she clashed with the White House when a Trump aide suggested she had prematurely announced a new round of sanctions against Russia, reported BBC.

Haley served as the 116th Governor of South Carolina, and is a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina, and the second Indian-American, after Bobby Jindal, to serve as a governor in the United States.

On November 23, 2016 the then President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Haley for Ambassador to the United Nations. On January 20, 2017, President Trump sent Haley's nomination to the United States Senate. It has been reported that President Trump initially offered Haley the position of Secretary of State, which she declined.