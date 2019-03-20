New study reveals that skin diseases more prevalent than thought

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

Berlin, Mar 20: Skin diseases may be much more prevalent than thought, but many affected people do not consult a physician, a study has found. The published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology estimated the prevalence of skin diseases outside the typical medical setting.

To include people who never or rarely seek medical aid, the study did not rely on health insurance data, but rather on data collected at the Munich Oktoberfest in Germany. Screening examinations were performed randomly on participating visitors by researchers from University of Munich in Germany.

Of the 2,701 individuals in the study, at least one skin abnormality was observed in 1,662 of the participants (64.5 per cent). The most common diagnoses were actinic keratosis (26.6 per cent), rosacea (25.5 per cent), and eczema (11.7 per cent). Skin diseases increased with age and were more frequent in men (72.3 per cent) than in women (58.0 per cent).

Nearly two-thirds of the affected participants were unaware of their abnormal skin findings.

"Skin diseases might be even more prevalent than previously thought. Considering their significant impact on individual, family, and social life as well as their heavy economic burden caused by inadequate self- or non-physician treatment, the public health importance of skin diseases is underappreciated," said Alexander Zink, of the Technical University of Munich.

"Information and awareness campaigns are needed to better address this neglected issue and to reduce the global burden of skin diseases," said Zink.

PTI