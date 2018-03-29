Netflix hires Barack Obama security adviser Susan Rice, leaves conservatives livid

The USA's leading entertainment company Netflix on Thursday, March 29, said it took former US national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice on its board of directors. The country's conservatives were displeased with the action and strongly criticised Netflix for this.

Rice, 64, was the national security adviser to Barack Obama during his second stint in the White House, briefing him as the director of the National Security Council. She was attacked by the Republicans for allegedly underplaying an attack on the US Embassy in Benghazi in Libya in September 2012 that left four Americans dead. Rice, a visiting fellow at Harvard, said the violence was spontaneous in response to an anti-Muslim film while her president admitted that it was pre-planned.

Rice was also criticised for "unmasking" names of associates of current US President Donald Trump that had appeared in intelligence reports in 2017.

Among the critics of Netflix's decision to hire Rice were National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch and Tom Fitton, the president of the conservative foundation Judicial Watch.

Loesch, venting her anger on Twitter called Netflix "the perfect place for a former staffer who blamed a terror attack on a poorly-made short film".

Flitton, on the other hand, said Netflix doubled down in support of Obama's "corruption" and "compromised" Rice who according to him lied on the Benghazi attack and the unmasking issue.

Republican supporters even threatened to cancel their Netflix subscriptions and accused the former president of talking with Netflix for a production deal.

The Netflix authorities, however, did not hide their pleasure over welcoming Rice on the board of directors. The co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings said Netflix was "delighted" with Rice's inclusion and praised the former national security adviser for her intelligence, understanding of complex global issues and integrity.

Rice said she was also happy to join Netflix.

