NASA’s new website shows how space tech impacts your daily life

Washington, Sep 19: NASA has launched a new interactive website that lets users to tour through buildings to discover common items that the space agency helped improve such as water purifiers and selfie cameras.

The new website, called NASA Home and City, features about 130 spinoff technologies in a virtual space, allowing users to tour through buildings and rooms to discover common items that NASA inspired or helped improve, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Introducing NASA Home and City! A brand new interactive website where you can explore all the ways NASA benefits you in your daily life," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, said in a tweet.

"From GPS to airplanes, from baby formula to the camera in your phone, NASA technology is all around you!" he added.

Here are a few innovations featured on NASA's new interactive website

Water filtration date back to the Apollo era The spinoffs include water filtration systems originally designed to purify water for the Apollo astronauts. The silver ion technology purifies and softens water while inhibiting bacteria growth in filtering units. Today, manufacturers use this combined technology to create home-use water filtering systems that not only purify and soften, but also remove objectionable tastes and odours. Wind turbines designed for Mars Wind turbines designed for Mars and tested in Antarctica where access to solar power is scarce can be found generating power all over the globe. Designed for Mars and tested in Antarctica, durable wind turbines can be found generating power all over the globe. NASA technology is in your cell phone camera too The images NASA captures of distant galaxies or newly discovered stars has evolved greatly over the years. In the 1990s a NASA engineer built a new kind of image sensor which requires very low power and is highly efficient making it ideal for digital and cell phone cameras on Earth. Space tech helps you out on the slopes Skiers and snowboarders face extremely bright sunlight, especially when it's reflected off the white snow. That can make it hard to see, and not just because of glare. The blue light waves in sunlight makes it more difficult to discern colors at the edge of the visible light spectrum, like reds.

