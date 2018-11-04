  • search

NASA's Dawn spacecraft ends asteroid mission, but its legacy lives on

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 4: NASA's Dawn spacecraft has gone silent, ending an 11-year-old historic mission to explore the two largest bodies in the main asteroid belt, Vesta and Ceres, the US space agency said.

    'Dawn' of the historic asteroid belt mission:

    'Dawn' of the historic asteroid belt mission:

    Dawn missed scheduled communications sessions with NASA's Deep Space Network on October 31 and November 1. After the flight team eliminated other possible causes for the missed communications, mission managers concluded that the spacecraft finally ran out of hydrazine, the fuel which keeps the spacecraft oriented and in communication with Earth, NASA said in a statement late on Thursday.

    Also Read |After brief shutdown, NASA's hubble completes first science operation

    About Dawn spacecraft:

    About Dawn spacecraft:

    The Dawn spacecraft launched 11 years ago to visit the two largest objects in the main asteroid belt. Currently, it's in orbit around the dwarf planet Ceres, where it will remain for decades. Launched in 2007, Dawn accomplished a journey propelled by ion engines that put about 4.3 billion miles (6.9 billion km) on its odometer. In 2015, Dawn became the first to visit a dwarf planet and go into orbit around two destinations beyond Earth.

    Dawn's contribution to space exploration:

    Dawn's contribution to space exploration:

    The demands we put on Dawn were tremendous, but it met the challenge every time. It's hard to say goodbye to this amazing spaceship, but it's time," said Marc Rayman, Mission Director and Chief Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

    Also Read |NASA's parachute for Mars 2020 mission sets world record

    "The astounding images and data that Dawn collected from Vesta and Ceres are critical to understanding the history and evolution of our solar system," Zurbuchen said.

    Read more about:

    nasa asteroid spacecraft

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue