    NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020

    By PTI
    |

    New York, June 07: NASA said on Friday it will open up the International Space Station for tourism and other business ventures as of next year, as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab.

    Image Credit: NASA

    "NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," NASA chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.

    There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.

