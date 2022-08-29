NASA's historic lunar mission put on hold due to engine bleed

NASA's new water-scouting CubeSat is all set to find ice on the Moon

oi-Deepika S

Cape Canaveral, Aug 29: NASA's historic lunar mission Artemis 1 was put on hold due to a malfunctioning RS-25 engine on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The engine was to be bled with liquid hydrogen and oxygen to condition it before launch but team engineers noticed that one of the engines was not bleeding as expected.

The next expected launch is on Friday, September 2nd.

"The launch of Artemis1 is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt, tweeted NASA.

The rocket was set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The launch represents a milestone in America's quest to put astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo programme ended 50 years ago.

NASA's assistant launch director, Jeremy Graeber, said after the repeated struggles with the first leak that the space agency would have to decide whether to go forward with the Monday morning launch.

"We have a lot of work to get to that point," Graeber cautioned. If NASA scrubbed Monday's launch, the next attempt wouldn't be until Friday at the earliest.

The 322-foot spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that took the Apollo astronauts to the moon. No astronauts were inside the rocket's Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, were strapped in for the six-week mission, scheduled to end with the capsule's splashdown in the Pacific in October.

Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected among the VIPs.

The launch is the first flight in NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration programme, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister. Assuming the test goes well, astronauts will climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024.

A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025. The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA's space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.