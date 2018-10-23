NASA names new constellations after Hulk, Thor's hammer, Godzilla

What do the 21 new gamma-ray constellations include?

The new constellations include a few characters from modern myths. Among them are the Little Prince, the time-warping TARDIS from ‘Doctor Who,' Godzilla and his heat ray, the antimatter-powered U.S.S. Enterprise from ‘Star Trek: The Original Series' and the Hulk, the product of a gamma-ray experiment gone awry.

Help from Fermi’s Telescope

Since July 2008, Fermi's Large Area Telescope (LAT) has been scanning the entire sky each day, mapping and measuring sources of gamma rays, the highest-energy light in the universe.

Web-based interactive

The 21 gamma-ray constellations include famous landmarks - such as Sweden's recovered warship, Vasa, the Washington Monument and Mount Fuji in Japan - in countries contributing to Fermi science.