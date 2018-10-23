  • search

NASA names new constellations after Hulk, Thor's hammer, Godzilla

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Oct 23: NASA has used certain characters from modern myths such as the "Hulk" and "Godzilla" to name its new set of 21 gamma-ray constellations constructed in celebration of its Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope's 10th year of operations.

    What do the 21 new gamma-ray constellations include?

    What do the 21 new gamma-ray constellations include?

    The new constellations include a few characters from modern myths. Among them are the Little Prince, the time-warping TARDIS from ‘Doctor Who,' Godzilla and his heat ray, the antimatter-powered U.S.S. Enterprise from ‘Star Trek: The Original Series' and the Hulk, the product of a gamma-ray experiment gone awry.

    Help from Fermi’s Telescope

    Help from Fermi’s Telescope

    Since July 2008, Fermi's Large Area Telescope (LAT) has been scanning the entire sky each day, mapping and measuring sources of gamma rays, the highest-energy light in the universe.

    Web-based interactive

    Web-based interactive

    The 21 gamma-ray constellations include famous landmarks - such as Sweden's recovered warship, Vasa, the Washington Monument and Mount Fuji in Japan - in countries contributing to Fermi science.

    Read more about:

    nasa fermi constellation

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 1:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue