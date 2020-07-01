  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA Mars rover launch delayed again, 2 weeks left to fly

    By
    |

    Cape Canaveral, July 01: NASA has delayed the launch of its newest Mars rover yet again — to the end of July at the earliest — this time for a rocket issue. If the Perseverance rover isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars are back in proper alignment, costing NASA close to $500 million for the delay alone.

    NASA Mars rover launch delayed again, 2 weeks left to fly

    Managers are now targeting no earlier than July 30 for a liftoff from Cape Canaveral, eating up half of the month-ong launch window. The good news is that NASA is trying to eke out more time in this summer's launch opportunity, now lasting until at least August 15.

    The chance to fly to Mars comes up only every 26 months. It is NASA's most ambitious Mars mission yet, totaling around USD 3 billion. Besides seeking signs of past microscopic Martian life, Perseverance will gather rocks and soil for eventual return to Earth.

    Rocket maker United Launch Alliance needs extra time to deal with a liquid oxygen sensor line that showed questionable readings during a recent practice countdown, officials said Tuesday.

    Previous technical concerns — including crane trouble at the pad — bumped the launch from the original July 17 to the 20th and then 22nd.

    The United Arab Emirates and China, meanwhile, still are pressing ahead with launches this month or next of Mars spacecraft.

    Russia and the European Space Agency had to bow out, delaying their Mars rover until 2022 because of delayed spacecraft testing and travel limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    More NASA News

    Read more about:

    nasa mars

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue