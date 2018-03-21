Myanmar President Htin Kyaw steps down

Posted By: PTI
Yangon, March 21: Htin Kyaw resigned as President of Myanmar on Wednesday.  Known as Aung San Suu Kyi's right-hand man Htin Kyaw stepped down after two years in the position, his office said.

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw
A statement on the president's official Facebook has been put in this regard.

"Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw resigned on March 21, 2018," a statement on the president's official Facebook page said, adding that a new leader would be selected "within seven working days". 

