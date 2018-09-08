  • search

Musharraf seeks return of Rs 2 million surety, knocks on doors of SC

    Islamabad, Sep 8: Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday to return Rs 2 million submitted as surety bonds in the murder case of veteran Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, citing his acquittal in the case.

    In January 2016, an anti-terrorism court acquitted 75-year-old Mushar raf in the 2006 Bugti murder case.

    Pervez Musharraf

    Dubai-based Musharraf's lawyer in the petition in the Supreme Court said since the former army chief has been acquitted in the case, the bond money should be returned, Geo news reported .

    The Supreme Court constituted a three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam. The petition's hearing was fixed for September 12.

    Musharraf had submitted two bail bonds worth Rs 1 million each, following which, his bail was approved.

    Musharraf has been residing in Dubai since March 2016 after leaving the county on medical grounds. He is facing a high-profile treason case and has been declared absconder due to his persistent failure to appear before the special trial court set up to try him in the case.

    Saturday, September 8, 2018
