YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    shooting

    8 people shot dead in Indianapolis, US: Shooter dies by suicide

    By
    |

    Indianapolis, Apr 16: 8 people were shot dead and several others injured at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.

    Multiple people shot in Indianapolis, US

    The Indianapolis Star reported that the police issued a news release at 11.30 am on Thursday saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport. The police believe that the shooter died by suicide.

    The police said that they could not confirm the number of wounded, but multiple people had been taken to the hospital. The FedEx IND hub employs more than 4,500 team members. The live video from there news outlets showed a crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

    MORE shooting NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X