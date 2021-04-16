8 people shot dead in Indianapolis, US: Shooter dies by suicide

Indianapolis, Apr 16: 8 people were shot dead and several others injured at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reported that the police issued a news release at 11.30 am on Thursday saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport. The police believe that the shooter died by suicide.

The police said that they could not confirm the number of wounded, but multiple people had been taken to the hospital. The FedEx IND hub employs more than 4,500 team members. The live video from there news outlets showed a crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.