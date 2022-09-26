Multi-storey building collapses near Nairobi, rescue op on

YouTube
    Nairobi, Sep 26: A multi-story building collapsed outside Kenya's capital on Monday, and rescuers are picking through the debris in search of several people reported missing.

    Kenya's national broadcaster reported that at least three people died in the accident in Kirigiti. It is not immediately clear what caused the building collapse.

    Such events are not uncommon in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya amid weak oversight, shoddy construction and corruption.

