    Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yakub takes over as Taliban's interim chief

    Kabul, June 02: Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yakub has taken over as the interim commander of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

    The decision to make Yakub the interim commander was taken following disagreements within the outfit over the next chief of the Taliban.

    Rahmatullah Nabil

    Mullah Yaqoob (son of Mullah Omar) has taken reins of Taliban movement and leading it currently. Taliban leadership is in disarray due to emerging disagreements. Several leaders are infected with COVID-19. Some members of the political office in Doha have been removed & will be sent back to Pakistan," Rahmatullah Nabil, former Director of National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan, said on Twitter.

      "By pushing Mullah Yaqob to the de facto leadership of Tlbn, ISI is trying to weaken the role of some elder members of the Quetta Shura Tlbn who had lived in Afg in the past and have some sympathy for #AFG," Nabil also said on Twitter.

      He also said that the ISI wanted to re-assert its control over the movement by backing and enlarging the role of the Haqqani Network. There will be changes in the Taliban political office, Nabil also said while citing sources.

      "Media wing of PAK military ISPR which helps the Taliban in production of their videos with slick graphics has prepared another propaganda. It is featuring a message from Mawlawi Yaqoob s/o Mullah of Omar. ISI is launching another terror leader on the global stage from its factory", he also said.

