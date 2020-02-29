  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Muhyiddin Yassin is Malaysia's next prime minister

    By
    |

    Jakarta, Feb 29: Muhyiddin Yassin will be Malaysia's next prime minister, announced the country's king on Saturday, saying he may have the majority support among lawmakers in parliament.

    The appointment follows this week's shock resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, 94, as premier in a move that plunged the country into crisis.

    Muhyiddin Yassin
    Muhyiddin Yassin

    The stunning turn of events come amid plans by Mahathir's supporters to team with opposition parties to form a new government and thwart the transition of power to his named successor Anwar Ibrahim.

    The political drama unraveled Sunday with maneuvers aimed at keeping Mahathir in power and thwarting Anwar, replaying their decades-old feud.

    Need to be frank: Malaysia PM on India palm oil curbs after CAA remark

    Anwar was Mahathir's deputy during Mahathir's first stint as premier but fell out politically before reuniting in the political pact that ousted a corruption-tainted government in the May 2018 election.

    Mahathir has refused to set a date to relinquish power despite a pre-election agreement to hand over power to Anwar.

    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

    parliament malaysia

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X