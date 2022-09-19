YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Moved beyond measure': King Charles thanks world for support and comfort before Queen's funeral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Sep 19: Britain's King Charles expressed gratitude to the countrymen and the whole world for the love and affection shown to them following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

    Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of Queen.

    Moved beyond measure: King Charles thanks world for support and comfort before Queens funeral
    King Charles III

    "We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he said in a statement.

    My mother’s liking for her: Biden on Queen Elizabeth IIMy mother’s liking for her: Biden on Queen Elizabeth II

    "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

    Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lying in state on a catafalque in London's historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday evening.

    President Draupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden and Japan's Emperor Naruhito were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch's casket, Biden crossing himself and touching his heart as he stood on a gallery in the medieval hall.

    Others who paid their last respects included French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.

    Comments

    More PRINCE CHARLES News  

    Read more about:

    prince charles queen elizabeth ii

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X