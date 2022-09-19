At age 73, Charles takes the throne as king after lifetime of preparation

'Moved beyond measure': King Charles thanks world for support and comfort before Queen's funeral

London, Sep 19: Britain's King Charles expressed gratitude to the countrymen and the whole world for the love and affection shown to them following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of Queen.

"We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he said in a statement.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lying in state on a catafalque in London's historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday evening.

President Draupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden and Japan's Emperor Naruhito were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch's casket, Biden crossing himself and touching his heart as he stood on a gallery in the medieval hall.

Others who paid their last respects included French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.