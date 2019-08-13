  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Move on J&K not aimed at making territorial claims: India tells China

    By
    |

    Beijing, Aug 13: India has told China that its recent decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were not aimed at making any territorial claims along its disputed boundary.

    The assurance comes in the wake of China suggesting that the decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir would change the status quo of the disputed area and would lead to regional tensions.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signs memorandum of agreements with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signs memorandum of agreements with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing

    Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar however conveyed to his counterpart, Wang Yi that New Delhi's decision on special status and also the reorganising of the state into two Union Territories had no implication for India's external boundaries and its de-facto border with China. The decision also has no impact on India's Line of Control or the de-facto border with China.

    Legislative changes in J&K aimed at better governance, have no bearing on Pak: India tells China

    Wang told Jaishankar that Beijing perceived these decisions as a move by India to strengthen it's claim not only on areas of Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan, but also on the 5,183 sq. kms areas of Pakistan ceded to China in 1963 and on Aksai Chin, which is a disputed territory between India and China.

    Last Friday, Wang had hosted Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During the meeting Beijing said that the issue relating to J&K should be resolved peacefully and in a proper manner based on the United Nations charter. India has maintained that neither the UN not any third party has any role in resolving the bi-lateral dispute.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china jammu and kashmir union territories

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue