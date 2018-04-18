Modi meets May, says happy that UK is part of solar alliance

PM Modi meets his British counter part Theresa May

Modi was met with the customary handshake by May. "Very welcome to London, Prime Minister," May said as she greeted Modi, who arrived in a Tata Motors' Range Rover.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the return of illegal immigrants, which had expired in 2014, will be officially renewed to take into account biometric and other developments in the field, along with a range of nearly a dozen MoUs across different sectors.

Indian community welcomes Modi

After meeting May, Modi will head to the Science Museum in London to visit the '5000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition where he will interact with Indian-origin and other scientists and innovators based in the UK.

The event, hosted by Prince Charles, will include the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda. A brief stop to garland the Basaveshwara statue -- which Modi had inaugurated during his last visit to the UK in 2015 -- on the banks of the river Thames will then be followed by his second meeting with May at an event hosted by the British prime minister at the Francis Crick Institute.

Modi arrives in UK

Earlier today, Modi arrived in the UK for a four-day visit of bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received Modi at the Heathrow airport in London.

Modi was received by UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Johnson said he was "excited" about the growing India-UK bilateral trade and that the visit will help build on "huge economic advantages".

"..thanks to our shared history, we have a living bridge between us... and now we want to build on the incredible tech sector where both India and the UK are making giant strides together," Johnson said in a statement.