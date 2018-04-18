Modi meets May, says happy that UK is part of solar alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 18) met his British counterpart Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, London, during both leaders held discussions on wide-ranging issues of mutual interest.
Modi, during the meeting, said that new energy would be added to India-UK ties after today's meeting.
"I am happy that UK will be part of International Solar Alliance, I believe this is not only fight against climate change but our responsibility for future generations," Modi told May.
"I hope we can work together for the people of both India and UK," May said.
Modi also said that it is a matter of happiness for him that he would be interacting with people here on the birth anniversary of Lord Basaveshwara.
PM Modi meets his British counter part Theresa May
Modi was met with the customary handshake by May. "Very welcome to London, Prime Minister," May said as she greeted Modi, who arrived in a Tata Motors' Range Rover.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the return of illegal immigrants, which had expired in 2014, will be officially renewed to take into account biometric and other developments in the field, along with a range of nearly a dozen MoUs across different sectors.
Indian community welcomes Modi
After meeting May, Modi will head to the Science Museum in London to visit the '5000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition where he will interact with Indian-origin and other scientists and innovators based in the UK.
The event, hosted by Prince Charles, will include the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda. A brief stop to garland the Basaveshwara statue -- which Modi had inaugurated during his last visit to the UK in 2015 -- on the banks of the river Thames will then be followed by his second meeting with May at an event hosted by the British prime minister at the Francis Crick Institute.
Modi arrives in UK
Earlier today, Modi arrived in the UK for a four-day visit of bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received Modi at the Heathrow airport in London.
Modi was received by UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
Johnson said he was "excited" about the growing India-UK bilateral trade and that the visit will help build on "huge economic advantages".
"..thanks to our shared history, we have a living bridge between us... and now we want to build on the incredible tech sector where both India and the UK are making giant strides together," Johnson said in a statement.
Modi is also scheduled for a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace before the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' diaspora event, to be telecast live from the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London today.
OneIndia News with PTI inputs