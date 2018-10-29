Modi in Japan: 'Ease of doing business my top priority', says PM at 'Make in India' seminar

Tokyo, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second day of the Japan visit urged entrepreneurs to engage more with India even as he assured of a more conducive environment as well as ease of doing business.

Addressing a business symposium on "Make in India, Digital Partnership and India-Japan Partnership in Africa," PM Modi said, "Some years ago, I spoke about making a mini-Japan in India. It's a matter of great happiness for me that today that you are working in an even larger number in India."

"My government has prioritised ease of doing business: PM Modi. When I took over the responsibility of the government in 2014, India was at 140th position in the 'ease of doing business' ranking of the World Bank. Now India has reached 100th position and we are working towards better ranking," he said.

"In order to promote ease of doing business the Indian government has started ranking its 36 states and Union Territories. This has resulted in a healthy competition in investments across the states, " he added.

The prime minister talked about the benefits of doing business in India. "In India, low cost manufacturing is an advantage for businesses. The reason behind this is the competitive labour cost in the country. Similarly our IT industry is one of our biggest strenght. I have said this earlier that our software and Japan's hardware can come together to work wonders."

"India is progressively moving toward Industry 4.0 with the help of the latest developments in the field of technology such as AI, IoT, 3D, Printing, Robotics. Cooperation between India and Japan in the field of electric mobility can prove highly beneficial," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister attended the India-Japan business forum in Tokyo on Monday where he interacted with top businessmen from India and Japan. Inputs offered at the Forum will propel India to achieve global benchmarking, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar quoted PM Modi as saying. PM also asked Japanese businessmen to engage more with India, Kumar tweeted.

After his speech at the event attended by members of the Indian community, PM Modi also met several Japanese venture capitalists in Tokyo on Monday morning, He was also called on by Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko. "Discussed ways to enhance our economic engagement, especially given METI's role in strengthening our economic partnership," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after their meeting.