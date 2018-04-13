"Minneapolis - Nawabi HYDERABAD HOUSE Grand OPENING"

USA Apr 13th, 2018: If you ever had the desire to eat an entire meal with your family or friends, ending with the new art of finger licking...don't miss your presence. Do visit our Nawabi Hyderabad House Biryani Place in Minneapolis; the first ever place with 18 varieties of biryanis depicting the Indian kitchens together at one place!

Uppu kappurambu okka polikanundu

Maavadda ruchulu anekamu undu

Purushulalo punyapurushulu verayaa

Kani aakali okatenayaa

Vishwadaabhirama vinura vema

Hyderabad House start ayyindira mama

Yes! It is the time to celebrate, all the food lovers. Finally, it's happening in Minneapolis with super-tasty Indian food together with continental cuisine that offers you great levels of comfort, soothing your taste-buds & showcasing you in a feel of heaven away from the routine mechanical life.

NAWABI HYDERABAD HOUSE BIRYANI PLACE is where food follows the tradition. It's not just a day or two in a week, but the entire week that remains special. Specialities include RAJU GARI BHOJANAM, ABSOLUTE TELUGU BUFFET , UNLIMITED EXECUTIVE BUFFET, PATIALA NIGHTS , TIFFIN NIGHTS.....and what not, satisfying the ultimate FINE DINE experience in twin city's Minnesota!

Many more mouthwatering signature dishes, ultimate desserts for a happy-ending meal for all youngsters to older generation with their good range of spices levelled up on a spice-o-meter to enjoy some fine moments.

Nawabi Hyderabad House Biryani Place extends its warm welcome to all the food lovers and comfort-zone seekers to come visit their location and make it a grand success. The restaurant stands first with festival specials for all major Indian festivals.

I, Mr. Sriman Yarlagadda, sincerely thank all my well wishers and would like to extend my special thanks to Sudheer Thondepu, Y.P Rao, Siva Ganga Prasad Kodali, friends and families who joined us on the Grand Opening. I also thank franchise owners - Siva Yarlagadda and Vamsi Kallepalli - for their extended support in setting up the place and for helping me to bring the legacy of Nawabi Hyderabad House Biryani Place to Minneapolis.

Explore more deliciousness visit us at www.HHMinneapolis.com

Follow us at: https://goo.gl/phsvM3

Online Order Coming Soon! via: Grubhub.com and Seamless.com

NAWABI TALES:- 1400 MN-7, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305.

Customers can call - 952-767-3311 / 410-739-4269 to enquire more about the grand opening food tales.

YOU TRIED THE REST. NOW TRY THE BEST!

Nawabi Hyderabad House Biryani Place franchise also announced that it is getting ready for its launch shortly at the following locations.

Dublin, OH - May 2018

Kansas City - June 2018

Atlanta, GA - July 2018

Toronto, Canada - August 2018

www.nawabihyderabadhouse.ca

For information about Licensing

USA: JP (Jayaprakash Reddy) @ 309-660-2787.

CANADA: Varma @ 647-960-4499

WWW.HYDERABADHOUSE.NET

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC

