Mild tremor hits Nepal, 2nd earthquake in a week

    Kathmandu, Sep 28: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Nepal around 10.30 am on Saturday. No loss of life has been reported as off now.

    Representational image

    Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Thursday evening. The tremblor hit the Himalayan nation at 06:34 pm.

    Another massive 5.8 magnitude earthquake had struck Mirpur in PoK on Wednesday in which 19 people were killed.

    In April 2015, Nepal has witnessed the most devastating earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000. It's magnitude was 7.8 the Richter Scale. And the epicenter was east of Gorkha District at Barpak, Gorkha, and its hypocenter was at a depth of approximately 8.2 km.

    It was the most worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal-Bihar earthquake.

    The quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, and only 17 days later, there was another major quake, a magnitude 7.3 temblor.

    Thirty-nine of the nation's 75 districts with a population of 8 million people, about a third of the national population were affected in this natural disaster of 2015 in Nepal.

    Nepal Earthquake: 4.3 magnitude tremblor strikes the Himalayan Nation

    Around 200 people were rescued from the Mount Everest region which was hit by a couple of avalanches following a devastating earthquake in Nepal measuring 7.9 in the Richter Scale, on April 26.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
