Midterm elections 'hottest thing' because of me: Donald Trump

By
    Washington, Nov 6: US President Donald Trump on Monday, November 5, got an opportunity to brag about himself once again, saying the midterm elections of Tuesday, November 6, have become the "hottest thing" because of him, POLITICO reported.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    The president, who attributed voter turnout and media attention to his tenure in the White House, said in a rally on the eve of the election in Cleveland, the Republican said the media made a fortune because of him and the voters.

    US midterm polls: American media houses remember 2016, to go slow this time

    Thirty-five seats in the Senate and all 435 seats in the House of Representative will go to the polling in the mid-terms. The Democrats are in minority in both the houses and will look to increase their influence in the Congress in these elections.

    'Midterm used to boring, no more now'

    "You know the midterm elections used to be like boring, didn't they? Do you even remember what they were? People say midterms, they say, 'What is that, what is it,' right? Now it's like the hottest thing," Trump said.

    US midterm polls: Democrats had to fall back on Obama since it has shortage of leaders

    The midterm elections this year could mark a major moment in American politics with both the parties expecting to do good and the results will shape Trump's campaign for re-election in 2020.

    More people are set to cast their ballots in this midterm, which is more than the 27 million who voted in 2014.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
