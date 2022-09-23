Mexico bats for international peace committee for Ukraine with PM Modi

United Nations, Sep 23: Mexico has once again batted for the creation of a peace committee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis along with others to find an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday formally proposed the idea for the creation of a commission for a global truce. "There's a proposal by the President of Mexico to create a committee for peace and dialogue in Ukraine with the participation of other heads of state and governments including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis," Ebrard Casaubon said at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine.

He stated that the objective of the commission is to generate new mechanisms for dialogue and to create additional spaces for mediation, "which foster trust, reduce tension and open the path towards lasting peace."

Earlier, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had stated that he was planning to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission, made up of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report on MSN, the proposal was to promote a five-year world truce without war or trade wars. "I will make the proposal in writing, I will present it to the UN. I have been saying it and I hope the media will help us to spread it. Because they do not speak when it is not convenient for them," the website quoted Obrador as saying during a press conference.

The top commission should include Pope Francis, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and Indian PM Narendra Modi, the Mexican President said.

"The three of them meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere, and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years, so that governments around the world dedicate themselves to support their peoples, especially the people who are suffering the most from the war and its effects; that we have five years without tension, without violence and with peace," he said.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday told the UN Security Council that the need of the hour is to end the conflict in Ukraine and return to dialogue and said the nuclear issue is a particular anxiety, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this cannot be an era of war.

"The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community. The future outlook appears even more disturbing. The nuclear issue is a particular anxiety," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the 15-nation UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine 'Fight against impunity'.

