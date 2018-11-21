Merry-go-round in China uses real horses to give ride in circles

Beijing, Nov 20: A Chinese shopping centre has courted controversy by roping in real horses instead of electric-powered ones in a merry-go-round at Shuangliu Wanda Plaza in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province.

According to a report in Shanghaiist, the ride features four actual horses that are strapped to metal frames and made to walk in circles for hours. As per Red Star News, tickets for a four-minute ride can cost between 10-50 yuan for one kid.

Also Read | Horses can read human emotions: Study

As photos and videos of the carousel went viral on Chinese social media, its operator said the horses were made to work for just four hours a day which gave them their required exercise.

There were still people who accused the operator of animal cruelty but officials at the local wildlife rescue centre said the merry-go-round was not unlawful as there was no law preventing use of animals as part of amusement rides, the Shanghaiist report added.