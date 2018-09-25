Meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un in 'not-too-distant future'

US President Donald Trump

"I am going to be meeting with Chairman Kim in the not-too-distant future. The location is being worked on, the time is being worked on, and we will be announcing it," Trump told reporters during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-In, in New York, on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in

Later, the White House said the two leaders discussed plans for a second summit between Trump and Chairman Kim and committed to closely coordinating the next steps. Moon shared with Trump the outcomes of this month's inter-Korean summit, which included Democratic People's Republic of Korea Chairman Kim Jong Un's reiteration of his commitment to completing denuclearisation, the White House said.

Kim Jong-un

"Trump commended President Moon on conducting a successful third inter-Korean summit with Chairman Kim and noted that there remained much work to be done to accomplish their mutual goal of achieving the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea," said a readout of the meeting.

File photo of Trump-Kim meeting in June

The two leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining vigorous enforcement of the existing sanctions to ensure North Korea understands that denuclearisation is the only path to economic prosperity and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, it added.