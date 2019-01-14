Mathematician couple plans to take guests’ maths test at their wedding ceremony

  • search
    London, Jan 14: We don't know how the great Albert Einstein had welcomed the guests (the other great Isaac Newton though didn't marry) at their respective wedding ceremonies but recently, a mathematician couple planned something unique for their marriage and the takers weren't impressed.

    According to a report in Mirror, UK, the couple decided that they would be including "mathematical tidbits" into their wedding day programme and the mathematical questions that the guests would have to clear even to find out their seats would be even from research-level papers! According to the would-be bride who shared the unusual plan on her Facebook page and which has been seen by scores of people already, many of the guests on D Day would have a research-level mathematical background and hence the standard would be set a notch high.

    People were not impressed by such a 'testing' wedding invitation.

    A screenshot of the bride's Facebook status was uploaded to a Reddit Bridezilla thread and it was widely viewed there.

    It said: "Since both I and [partner's name] are mathematicians, our wedding (which is coming up soon) will be perfused with mathematical tidbits."

    "For example, at the dinner, guests will be required to answer a mathematical question in order to find our where they sit. Every guest/couple will be presented with a unique, bespoke question - its difficulty and subject matter drawn directly from what we know their mathematical background to be."

    One person, clearly not impressed with the idea, said in reaction: "Upon looking into my background, they would likely decide to just sit me at the kid's table."

    Another said: "Math-shaming. My immediate RSVP would be a no."

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
