    Massive fire at high-rise in Sharjah

    Sharjah, May 06: A massive fire was reported in a residential building in AL Nahda in Sharjah on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported and the fire has been put out.

    The residential tower, Abbco Tower has 56 floors, according to a report in the Khaleej Times. The residents were evacuated, the report also said.

    The fire erupted in the building located next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. The Civil Defence Crew from the Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot after the fire was reported at around 9 pm.

    The official reason for the fire is not known as yet. The fire is said to have erupted on the 10th floor of the building. The blaze that erupted at around 9 pm was brought under control at 11.55 pm.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
