Massive earthquake measuring 7.0 strikes Alaska, Tsunami warning issued

Washington, Dec 1: A massive earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale struck Alaska, United States, on Saturday (as per IST). Several aftershocks followed minutes later. The quake was centred about 11km north of Anchorage, the largest city in the state, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The US Geological Survey has reported dozens of aftershocks. The largest, registering 5.7, was located in the city of Anchorage. Seismologists predicted many more in the coming days and weeks.

There have been some reports of building and bridge collapses. Cracks have appeared on some roads and highways. Air and rail travel has been disrupted by the quake as well. One of the state's largest internal airline services has suspended operations until midday, but the Anchorage Airport is still open.

A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas of Alaska's southern Kenai Peninsula after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," the agency's US Tsunami Warning System bulletin said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

