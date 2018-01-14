The US Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.

The earthquake was rather shallow with a depth of 8 miles (12.1 km) and was centered 26 miles (42 km) to the south-southwest of Acari, Peru, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert for the coast of Peru, warning that hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 186 miles (300 km) of the epicenter.

Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 metres to one metre "above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru." It also says waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Chile, a statement said.

OneIndia News