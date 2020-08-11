Mass looting in Chicago: 100 arrested, 13 officers injured

International

oi-Deepika S

Chicago, Aug 11: More than 100 people were arrested after crowds swarmed Chicago's luxury commercial district early Monday, looting stores and clashing with the police. At least 13 officers were injured, and a security guard and a civilian were struck by gunfire.

Police Superintendent David Brown told The Associated Press that it "was not an organized protest" but instead "an incident of pure criminality." At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire. Brown says a heavy police presence is expected in the downtown area until further notice.

Those arrested were expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, battery against police.