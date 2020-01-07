  • search
    'Sea of humanity' at General Qasem Soleimani funeral killed by US

    Tehran, Jan 07: A sea of people gathered in Kerman for the burial Tuesday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq.

    The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign arm appeared to match the huge turnout seen in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Ahvaz.

    Death to America: Iranians mourn

    The coffins of the Iranian general and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in Friday's attack on Baghdad airport, were passed across the heads of mourners massed in central Tehran, many of them chanting "Death to America".

    Iran vows revenge

    Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

    There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said, referring to Iran's allies across the Middle East

      JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News
      Iran will 'never have a nuclear weapon': Trump

      President Donald Trump reiterated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, amid mounting tension over the US killing of a top Iranian commander.

      $80 million bounty on Trump

      An $80 million bounty has been placed on US President Donald Trump's head after Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike last week.

      "Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," IANS quoted reports.

      with PTI inputs

