'Sea of humanity' at General Qasem Soleimani funeral killed by US

Death to America: Iranians mourn

The coffins of the Iranian general and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in Friday's attack on Baghdad airport, were passed across the heads of mourners massed in central Tehran, many of them chanting "Death to America".

Iran vows revenge

Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said, referring to Iran's allies across the Middle East

Iran will 'never have a nuclear weapon': Trump

President Donald Trump reiterated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, amid mounting tension over the US killing of a top Iranian commander.

$80 million bounty on Trump

An $80 million bounty has been placed on US President Donald Trump's head after Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike last week.

"Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," IANS quoted reports.