    Man arrested for eating free KFC for 1 year; Twitterati calls him a legend

    Cape Town, May 14: A 27-year-old man ate KFC every day for a year for free by successfully tricking the employees that he worked in KFC head office.

    The man whose name has not been disclosed is a student of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. Every single time he used to walk into a KFC and with a lot of confidence and tell the employees that he was sent from the KFC headquarters for quality assurance of the food served in the restaurant.

    Man arrested for eating free KFC for 1 year; Twitterati calls him a legend
    Representational Image

    The incident came to light after the news was shared by Kenyan journalist, Teddy Eugene on his Twitter account.

    "South African man arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying head office sent him to taste if they are up to standard," he said in his tweet.

    He has now been arrested and will be produced in court but his trick has impressed the netizens who have already announced him as a legend.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
