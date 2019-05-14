Man arrested for eating free KFC for 1 year; Twitterati calls him a legend

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Cape Town, May 14: A 27-year-old man ate KFC every day for a year for free by successfully tricking the employees that he worked in KFC head office.

The man whose name has not been disclosed is a student of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. Every single time he used to walk into a KFC and with a lot of confidence and tell the employees that he was sent from the KFC headquarters for quality assurance of the food served in the restaurant.

The incident came to light after the news was shared by Kenyan journalist, Teddy Eugene on his Twitter account.

Hilarious! Gorillas human-like reaction to rain is winning hearts on the Internet

"South African man arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying head office sent him to taste if they are up to standard," he said in his tweet.

He has now been arrested and will be produced in court but his trick has impressed the netizens who have already announced him as a legend.

Can we just give him the medal already??😂😂 — 4LOXIE👑 (@Just4loxie) May 13, 2019

Hero!



Give this man The Iron Throne. pic.twitter.com/uP75HvuBhy — www.paushinski.co.ke (@paushinski) May 13, 2019

They should give that man that job already. — ¢ρα ¢нα¢нα (@_moses_chacha) May 12, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes.. pic.twitter.com/tdDjRKKAQJ — The Elleventeenth member of Wu-tang (@morrmak) May 12, 2019

When they welcome him in jail pic.twitter.com/QLYQfqt939 — please RT my pinned tweet🙏😭😭😭 (@KaziiMtshali_) May 13, 2019

Seizing the opportunity I call it! 😂😂😂😂, His is kinda funny to me.... Whole damn year! — Gladys (@gaggyshizzoh) May 12, 2019

A whole year? That’s pushing one’s luck too far! pic.twitter.com/i8Ac8SN4IT — Mzito (@selectivenomad) May 13, 2019

😂😂😂 he needs to be in a museum surely! — Marcella Karekye (@MKarekye) May 13, 2019