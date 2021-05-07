As part of diplomatic outreach, India to give COVID-19 vaccine to other countries in few weeks

Maldives: Speaker Mohammad Nasheed injured in blast

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Male, May 07: The first democratically elected president and current parliament speaker of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast. He is being treated at a hospital in the capital the police said.

The media unit of the police did not give more details, but said that investigations have started. The public are urged not to go to the blast site in capital area of Male, the police also said.

Nasheed became the first democratically elected leader of Maldives following an autocratic rule of 30 years. He was president between 2008 and 2012. The photos on the social media showed a ripped up motorcycle at the scene. It is however unclear whether the blast was an assassination attempt.

Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated, India's External Affairs Minister said in a tweet.