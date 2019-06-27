Malaysia detains Indian men attempting to smuggle over 5,000 terrapins

International

oi-Deepika S

Kuala Lumpur, June 27: Customs officials in Malaysia have seized more than 5,000 smuggled terrapins packed into 32 in small baskets in the luggage of two male Indian nationals at Kuala Lumpur airport last week.

The men were detained at Kuala Lumpur's main airport last Thursday after they arrived from China with 5,255 red-eared terrapins.

Red-eared terrapins also known as red-eared sliders are popular pets and can be found in many shops around the world. While they are not an endangered species and are commonly traded, permits are required to import them into Malaysia.

The suspects did not have the correct documents, and face up to five years in jail and a fine if convicted, reports AFP.