'Make no mistake. Terrorism one of Pakistan's foremost problems': PM Sharif

oi-Nitesh Jha

Islamabad, Nov 17: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan's foremost problems. The PM made the statement while referring to a recent attack on a police van which killed six policemen on Wednesday.

The Pakistan PM took to Twitter and wrote, "Let us make no mistake. Terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan's foremost problems. Our armed forces & police have valiantly fought the scourge. No words are enough to condemn terrorists' attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families."

Let us make no mistake. Terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan's foremost problems. Our armed forces & police have valiently fought the scourge. No words are enough to condemn terrorists' attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat. My thoughts & prayers are with bereaved families. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 16, 2022

In the attack, six policemen were reportedly killed on Wednesday. The attack took place in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to Pakistan's Daily Times, the incident happened when two bike-borne terrorists opened fire on the police van. The police said that the incident took place on Abbasa Road, Wanda Shahab Khel.

Istanbul blast: 6 dead, over 50 injured in Turkey explosion; 'smells like terrorism' says Prez Erdogan

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the attack on the police personnel in Lakki Marwat.

The office of the interior minister said, "Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police van in Lakki Marwat and expressed concern over the incident. A report of the incident was sought from the Chief Secretary and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of police personnel."

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that he has directed IGP to present a report to him as soon as possible.

The rise in attacks in the northwest part of Pakistan has given rise to the fear that militancy and violence are making a comeback after more than a decade.

UNSC's counter-terror meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terrorists

Global Strat View reported that the resurgence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat has brought back memories of the bloody period of the early 2000s.

"What is more worrying is that the civilian leadership and Pakistan's powerful security establishment have so far failed to handle the emerging situation in Swat."

(With inputs from ANI)

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:12 [IST]