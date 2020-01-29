  • search
    Major 7.7 magnitude quake hits Caribbean off Jamaica

    By PTI
    |

    Miami, Jan 29: A major 7.7 magnitude quake has struck in the Caribbean northwest of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey reported, raising the risk of tsunami waves in the region.

    The US agency said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) on Tuesday, at 12:40 IST - 125 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica. The USGS estimated there was low likelihood of casualties or damage, and there were no immediate reports of either.

    The Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper said the quake was felt across much of the island, lasting for several seconds.

    Jamaicans took to social media in the immediate aftermath to post pictures, unverified by AFP, of swimming pools shaking violently while locals said buildings had been evacuated. It also felt in nearby Cuba, according to initial reports. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said that based on preliminary readings, "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 8:51 [IST]
