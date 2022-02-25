YouTube
    Loud explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

    Kyiv, Feb 25: Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with their assault.

    "Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country.

    He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded.

    Zelenskyy says that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. In his words: "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven."

    The president said all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday. Ukraine's border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
    X