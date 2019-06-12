London Court denies bail to Nirav Modi for fourth time, to stay in jail

International

oi-Deepika S

London, June 12: The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday denied bail to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi wanted in India in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. This was Nirav Modi's fourth bail application at the UK court which was refused.

"Compelling evidence that applicant and those acting on his behalf have acted to influence witnesses. Interference and obstruction may occur," the judge said on Wednesday.

Modi has already been denied bail at three previous attempts at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, as the judge ruled there was "substantial risk" that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient.

Modi, who has remained behind bars in judicial custody since his arrest in March, had the automatic right to file an application in the higher court and did not require permission to appeal.

At the first case management hearing in the case at Westminster Magistrates' Court in May, the issue of bail was not raised and Modi was further remanded in judicial custody until June 27, when he is scheduled to appear via videolink. However, the High Court ruling on Wednesday could alter that position.