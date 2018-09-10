Knife attack in Paris leaves seven including two British tourists injured

Paris, Sep 10: A knife attack in Paris has left seven persons injured, including two English tourists.

The attacker believed to be an Afghan national went on a rampage armed with a knife and iron bar.

The man is believed to have stabbed three persons at a cinema before several people outside tried to tackle him. He then continued down Quai de la Loire before turning onto Rue Henri Nogueres. The man is said to have been arrested.

The Foreign Office said it was aware of reports in the French media that two Britons were among those targeted, but offered no further information.

News agency Reuters said four people had suffered "severe wounds" during the incident - but that there was "no initial sign" it was linked to terrorism.