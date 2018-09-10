  • search

Knife attack in Paris leaves seven including two British tourists injured

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Paris, Sep 10: A knife attack in Paris has left seven persons injured, including two English tourists.

    Knife attack in Paris leaves seven including two British tourists injured
    Image courtesy: Youtube

    The attacker believed to be an Afghan national went on a rampage armed with a knife and iron bar.

    The man is believed to have stabbed three persons at a cinema before several people outside tried to tackle him. He then continued down Quai de la Loire before turning onto Rue Henri Nogueres. The man is said to have been arrested.

    The Foreign Office said it was aware of reports in the French media that two Britons were among those targeted, but offered no further information.

    News agency Reuters said four people had suffered "severe wounds" during the incident - but that there was "no initial sign" it was linked to terrorism.

    Read more about:

    paris attack 3 people injured by pitbull terrier injured

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue