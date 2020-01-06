  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kenya police arrests 3 men trying to enter British Army camp

    By PTI
    |

    Nairobi, Jan 06: Kenyan police say they have arrested three men who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three US military personnel.

    Kenya police arrested 3 men who tried to enter British Army camp
    Representational Image

    The internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the three "terrorist suspects" were arrested Sunday after trying to enter the British Army Training Unit in Laikipia county. It occurred around the same time as the al-Shabab assault on the base in Lamu county.

    Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya

    The British government was not immediately available for comment. Al-Shabab's assault at the Manda Bay Airfield lasted several hours and destroyed several US aircraft and vehicles. The airfield is adjacent to Camp Simba, a key Kenyan military base used by US counterterror forces.

    No Kenyans died in the attack, Kenya's military spokesman Paul Njuguna said Monday.

    Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, has vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia to counter the extremist group.

    More KENYA News

    Read more about:

    kenya arrested

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue