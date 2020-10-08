Kamala Harris describes Trump administration's handling COVID-19 as 'greatest failure'

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Washington, Oct 08: Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris described the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the "greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history" of the US as she opened the only vice presidential debate with a sharp attack on Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force.

The 55-year-old California Senator said Americans have sacrificed too much due to the "incompetence of this administration", referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 200,000 American lives and battered the country's economy.

Will not take the vaccine if Trump tells us to take it: Kamala Harris

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris said at the beginning of the debate in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, is facing criticism over his handling of the health crisis and downplaying the threat from the deadly virus.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Trump of hiding the facts from the American people. Harris said people needed information they may "not want people to hear, but they need to hear so they can protect themselves."

Trump admin imposes new curbs on H-1B visas to protect US workers ahead of presidential election

"They've had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration," she said. On his part, Pence, 61, said that steps taken by President Trump have saved hundreds and thousands of American lives.

"Our nation's gone through a very challenging time this year," he said. "I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first," the Republican vice presidential candidate, said.