YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kamala Harris as vice president cements India-US relationship: White House

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 22: The relationship between India and the United States has been further cemented with Kamala Harris as the vice president of the country, the White House has said.

    President Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States a day earlier, respects the long bipartisan successful relationship between the two countries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

    Kamala Harris as vice president cements India-US relationship: White House

    "President Biden, of course, has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leader in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that," Psaki said responding to a question on India-US relationship under the Biden Administration.

    We will rise up. This is American aspiration: Vice President Harris

    The historic inauguration of India-origin Kamala Harris, she said, further cements this relationship. "Obviously, he selected and yesterday, she (Harris) was sworn in the first Indian American to serve as president or vice president.

    Certainly, historic moment for all of us in this country but a further cementing of the importance of our relationship," Psaki said.

    More KAMALA HARRIS News

    Read more about:

    kamala harris india us relations us elections

    Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 8:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X