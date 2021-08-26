Kabul attack: US says complex attack, 'definitely believed' to be carried out by ISIS

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Aug 26: A US official says the complex attack outside Kabul airport is "definitely believed" to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. The official says members of the US military were wounded in Thursday's attack, which involved two suicide bombers and gunmen. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The Islamic State group is more radical than the Taliban and has carried out a wave of attacks targeting civilians. The official says evacuation flights have continued to take off from Kabul airport in the waning days of an airlift to help people flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Explosion outside Kabul airport; 13 killed including children in twin blasts

Russia's Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15.

U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The blasts happened outside the airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered hoping to join a U.S.-led airlift after the Taliban takeover.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 21:38 [IST]